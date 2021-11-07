Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.