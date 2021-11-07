For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees toda…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and varia…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degre…
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s t…