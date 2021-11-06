For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees toda…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and varia…