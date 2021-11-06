 Skip to main content
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

