Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

