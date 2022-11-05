Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degr…
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Model…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is show…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Charlottesville. It looks…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the …