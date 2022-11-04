Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.