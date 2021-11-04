For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
