Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

