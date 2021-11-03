 Skip to main content
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

