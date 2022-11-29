For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
