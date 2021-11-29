This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
