This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
