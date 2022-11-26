 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert