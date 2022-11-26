Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.