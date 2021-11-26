 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

News Alert