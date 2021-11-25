Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
