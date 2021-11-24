This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
