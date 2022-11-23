This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear evening skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
