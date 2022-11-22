For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Cha…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should e…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Saturday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
As of mid-November, there have been a total of 14 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes (Category 3 or above).
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…