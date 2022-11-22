 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

