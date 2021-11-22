Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.