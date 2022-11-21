 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

