Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.