This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should e…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 …
As of mid-November, there have been a total of 14 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes (Category 3 or above).
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Saturday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Ch…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in th…