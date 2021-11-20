Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.