Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degr…
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is show…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the …
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild tempera…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.