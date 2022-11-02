 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

