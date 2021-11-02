For the drive home in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
