Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

