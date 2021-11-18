 Skip to main content
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies late. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

