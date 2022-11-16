 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

