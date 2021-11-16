 Skip to main content
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

