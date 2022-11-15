This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's w…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today'…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds light and …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Winds s…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.