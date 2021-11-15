 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert