Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
