Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

