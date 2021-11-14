Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
