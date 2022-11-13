 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

