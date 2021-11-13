 Skip to main content
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

