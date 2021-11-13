Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
