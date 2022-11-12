 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

