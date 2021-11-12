This evening in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
