 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert