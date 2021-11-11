For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are i…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures t…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60…