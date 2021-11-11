 Skip to main content
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

