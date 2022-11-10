Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Charlottesville. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.