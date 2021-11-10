Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.