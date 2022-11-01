Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
