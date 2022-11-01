Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.