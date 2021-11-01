 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

