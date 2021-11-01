This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
