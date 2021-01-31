More snow, ice likely Monday for Charlottesville area

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trained spotters with the NWS measured around four inches of snow in Albemarle County and Charlottesville by early afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers on Monday should clear all of the snow and ice off of their vehicle, including off the roof, drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing following distance and stay alert for potentially icy surfaces.

Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Orange counties and Charlottesville public schools will be closed Monday, including no virtual learning. Albemarle and Charlottesville said student meal programs also are canceled.

JAUNT canceled its rural service for Monday, but still planned to run its ADA and Connect services. The bus service encouraged community members to monitor its social media sites for the latest information.

According to the Virginia State Police, as of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Appomattox Division — which covers Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene and Nelson — had responded to 30 traffic crashes and 37 disabled vehicles.

Statewide, between 12 a.m. through 2 p.m. Sunday, state troopers responded to 252 traffic crashes and 231 disabled or stuck vehicles.