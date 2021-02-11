Mixture of snow and rain likely to greet Thursday evening commuters

A mixture of rain and some snow is likely to greet Charlottesville commuters as Thursday evening approaches.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the National Weather Service, a mixture of rain and snow is likely after 4 p.m. Thursday, eventually transitioning into freezing rain Friday morning. Ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch is possible and the area could see around an inch of snow.

Freezing rain is expected to continue intermittently throughout Friday. On Saturday, snow mixed with freezing rain and sleet is expected before 3 p.m., followed by rain possibly mixed with freezing rain.

The temperature is expected to fall to 32 degrees or lower each night and the Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious and to check road conditions each day before they depart.

— Staff reports