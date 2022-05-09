 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Generally fair. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert