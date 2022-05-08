This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
