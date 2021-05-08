 Skip to main content
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

