May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.