May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

