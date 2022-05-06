This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 58 degrees is today's…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. P…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and var…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it …
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and var…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville T…