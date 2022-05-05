 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

